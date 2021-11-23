A Glidden man has been sentenced to two years prison after he was convicted of five felony felonies in connection with money missing from local service clubs.

Michael R. Schwilk, 56, was charged with thefts totaling about $88,000 after an investigation showed he misappropriated funds from both the Glidden Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Glidden American Legion posts while he held financial officer positions for both organizations, according to court records.

