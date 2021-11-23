...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 1 to 3 ft.
* WHERE...Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield
WI, Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland, Oak Point
to Saxon Harbor WI and Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point
WI.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
A Glidden man has been sentenced to two years prison after he was convicted of five felony felonies in connection with money missing from local service clubs.
Michael R. Schwilk, 56, was charged with thefts totaling about $88,000 after an investigation showed he misappropriated funds from both the Glidden Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Glidden American Legion posts while he held financial officer positions for both organizations, according to court records.
