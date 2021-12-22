We exchanged gifts this morning, the birds and I. The rabbits and squirrels got in on it too. Sharing Christmas with the feathered and furred is an extension of what started long ago with the hooved; I’d give the cows extra feed on Christmas Eve (though I didn’t sneak into the barn at midnight to see if the cows were talking, according to Scandinavian legend).
I went out before dark last night and filled the bird feeders to the brim, stocked the platform feeder with extra sunflower seeds and shelled corn, then spread cracked corn and more seeds on the ground. I also put seeds and corn in the jar that sits on a wooden frame for the squirrels. Then I twisted corn cobs onto the screws protruding from the bottom of that frame in the maple tree.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.