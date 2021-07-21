Greece NBA Finals Antetokounmpo

Coffee shop owner Yiannis Tzikas and his wife Kaiti Drimba pour champagne into plastic glasses after the Milwaukee Bucks win the NBA title, in the Sepolia district of Athens on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo grew up in Sepolia and used to stop at the coffee shop before basketball practice as a teenager. (AP Photo/Derek Gatopoulos)

 Derek Gatopoulos

SEPOLIA, Greece — With less than a minute remaining in the game, Yiannis Tzikas was already setting out plastic cups to fill with champagne.

"It's over. No one can turn this game now," he said, his hands trembling slightly as he popped the cork.

