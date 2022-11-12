Geraldine (Howard) Randby passed away peacefully on November 7, 2022. She was born October 28, 1937 to Leslie and Margaret (Martin) Howard in Ashland, Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband of 66 years, David. Brothers Leslie Howard, Robert Howard, sisters Marion Howard and Shirley Davis, and son-in-law Jerry Anderson.

Gerrie is survived by children Ellen(Larry) Nelson, D.Paul(Sophie) Randby, Tracey Anderson, John(Jolene) Randby. Cherished grandchildren, Jason(Gina) Nelson, Peter( Melissa) Nelson, Danika Randby, Jacob(Crystal) Randby, Ashley(Caleb) Yoder, Keri(Jared) Lindquist, Lindsey Anderson, Ryan(Carolyn) Anderson, Aaron(Samantha) Anderson, Ashley(Luke) Teigland, Madison Randby, Paige Randby, Jack Randby and 21 great-grandchildren.

