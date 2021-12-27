Geraldine E. Fix, age 86 of Ashland, WI passed away Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland. Geraldine was born Apr 29, 1935 in Ashland the daughter of Clarence A. and Mary J. (Zambori) Meyers.

In Sept 1976 she was united in marriage to Joseph J. Fix, Jr. She was an administrative assistant at the Ashland Area Council on Alcoholism and Other Drug Abuse, Inc. for many years.

