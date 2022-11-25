Gerald “Jerry” W. White, age 88, passed away at his residence in Eustis, FL. He was born in Odanah to Robert White and Kathleen Neveaux. He was raised on the Bad River Chippewa Reservation primarily by his grandparents, John M. Neveaux “John Pick” and Sophie (LaPointe) Neveaux.

Jerry entered Flandreau Indian boarding school, Flandreau, ND in the fall of 1947. While there he met the love of his life, Margaret L. Moran and they were united in marriage on December 10, 1955 at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Odanah. Together they raised their children, Gerald L. White (Marlene), Valerie Michna (Charlie), Colleen Goetsch (Dave), Lisa Toman (Jeff), Edward White (Gwenda) and Therese Michna (Lee).

