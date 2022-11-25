...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 3 PM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 1 to 4 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI and Oak Point to
Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Gerald “Jerry” W. White, age 88, passed away at his residence in Eustis, FL. He was born in Odanah to Robert White and Kathleen Neveaux. He was raised on the Bad River Chippewa Reservation primarily by his grandparents, John M. Neveaux “John Pick” and Sophie (LaPointe) Neveaux.
Jerry entered Flandreau Indian boarding school, Flandreau, ND in the fall of 1947. While there he met the love of his life, Margaret L. Moran and they were united in marriage on December 10, 1955 at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Odanah. Together they raised their children, Gerald L. White (Marlene), Valerie Michna (Charlie), Colleen Goetsch (Dave), Lisa Toman (Jeff), Edward White (Gwenda) and Therese Michna (Lee).
