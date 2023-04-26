...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South to southwest winds around 10 to 15 knots with
gusts of 25 to 30 knots. Waves 1 to 2 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Sand Island
to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Outer Apostle
Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Gerald “Jerry” R. LaGuire, age 86, of Mason, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at his home. He was born on November 26, 1936 in Mackinac Island, MI the son of Laverne and Mary (Hereman) LaGuire.
Jerry graduated from Drummond High School, attended Northland College and then served in the U.S. Army for 4 years. He married Shirley Gilbertson on August 8, 1959 in Ashland. He worked at J.C. Penny’s in Ashland for many years before starting his own electrical business, where he worked until his retirement. Jerry loved golfing and enjoyed fishing, going to fish fry’s, playing cribbage and spending time with his kids, grandkids and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed watching the Brewers and Packers.
