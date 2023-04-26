Gerald “Jerry” R. LaGuire, age 86, of Mason, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at his home. He was born on November 26, 1936 in Mackinac Island, MI the son of Laverne and Mary (Hereman) LaGuire.

Jerry graduated from Drummond High School, attended Northland College and then served in the U.S. Army for 4 years. He married Shirley Gilbertson on August 8, 1959 in Ashland. He worked at J.C. Penny’s in Ashland for many years before starting his own electrical business, where he worked until his retirement. Jerry loved golfing and enjoyed fishing, going to fish fry’s, playing cribbage and spending time with his kids, grandkids and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed watching the Brewers and Packers.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments