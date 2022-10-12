...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves
1 to 3 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Duluth MN to
Port Wing WI and Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until midnight CDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Hansen, George M. III Age 86, of Bayfield, WI and Medina, MN passed away peacefully on October 4, 2022. George III was born September 25, 1936, to George M. Hansen Jr. and Catherine Jane Hansen in Minneapolis, and was the eldest of 6 children. He grew up in Minneapolis, attended Bryn Mawr grammar school, the Basilica of St. Mary’s School, St. Thomas Military Academy, and graduated from Edina High School, where he was Captain of the Class of 1955 State Champion football team.
George III enrolled at the University of Minnesota in 1956, attending for two years before entering the Army to serve his active-duty service commitment. In the Army he became a tank commander, and was stationed at several bases across the country including Ft. Meade, MD. He returned to college and graduated from Mankato State College in 1961 with a degree in business.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.