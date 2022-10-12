Hansen, George M. III Age 86, of Bayfield, WI and Medina, MN passed away peacefully on October 4, 2022. George III was born September 25, 1936, to George M. Hansen Jr. and Catherine Jane Hansen in Minneapolis, and was the eldest of 6 children. He grew up in Minneapolis, attended Bryn Mawr grammar school, the Basilica of St. Mary’s School, St. Thomas Military Academy, and graduated from Edina High School, where he was Captain of the Class of 1955 State Champion football team.

George III enrolled at the University of Minnesota in 1956, attending for two years before entering the Army to serve his active-duty service commitment. In the Army he became a tank commander, and was stationed at several bases across the country including Ft. Meade, MD. He returned to college and graduated from Mankato State College in 1961 with a degree in business.

