George Lazorik, Jr., 93 of Mellen, WI passed away suddenly Sat., Jan 8, 2022 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland, WI. George was born Sept 8, 1928 in Poroskva, Czechoslovakia the son of George and Anna (Paulech) Lazorik. He immigrated to the United States with his parents at the age of two.
George was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the Korean War. He served as a forward observer in the 40th infantry division, 980th field artillery battalion, battery unit A. He was awarded the Army occupation medal, the service medal with 1 bronze star, the United Nations service medal and was honorably discharged at the rank of CPL on Feb 1, 1952 and was in the Ready Reserve “active status” until Dec 28, 1956. On Aug 27, 1955 he was united in marriage to Gloria A. Brand in Mellen. He could fix or rebuilt most anything as is evident by his work history; Penokee Veneer Mill in Mellen, E.W. Wiley Co in Minneapolis, MN, AMC in Kenosha, WI, Stilin Brothers Logging, Biller Timber Co, Budvic Timber Co, HyBob Woodlands Division Mellen & Ashland, the Mellen Police Dept and Russo Construction in Mellen. He also owned Lazorik Forest Products in Mellen and the Golden Glow Café in Ashland. He was an EMT for the Mellen Ambulance service, a firefighter on the Mellen Fire Department, and alderman for the City of Mellen and was on the Water & Sewer Commission for the City of Mellen for over 37 years. He was a member of Saint Mary’s Russian Orthodox Church in Cornucopia, WI and the Copper Falls VFW Post 2273. He loved his family and was very passionate about helping them. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an excellent heavy equipment operator, mechanic, welder, designer and fabricator.
