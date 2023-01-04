George Francis Blomberg, 82, of Ogema, WI, completed his earthly journey on December 21, 2022, at Aspirus Hospital of Wausau, WI.

George “Stub” was born April 16, 1940, in Ogema, WI, to the late George and Lillian Blomberg. He was the youngest of 14 children. George completed his high school education at Rib Lake High School in 1958. He spent two years with a traveling gospel team, where he met his future wife. George attended Bethel College in MN, and at the age of 23 married Hope Sundeen of Cook, MN.

