Graveside service for George Edwin Setzke, who passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, will be on Friday, July 7th at 10 am at the Veterans Section of Mount Hope Cemetery in Ashland. Jim Pellman will officiate. Following the service, military honors conducted by the United Chequamegon Veterans will be held. Please join the family at 9:30 am prior to the services at the cemetery for a brief visitation and later following the services at the Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland for the reception.

