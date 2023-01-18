George Beronich, age 80, of Kenosha, passed away at his residence on Thursday, January 5th, 2023. He was born on December 7th, 1942 in Ashland, WI, to the late Emil and Ann (Munich) Beronich. He attended Benoit Grade School and Ondossagon High School in Ashland. In 1989, he retired from American Motors in Kenosha after 15 years of employment.

He is survived by his brothers: John (Joanne) Beronich of Kenosha, Emil (Marlene) Beronich of Kenosha, and Thomas Beronich of Ashland, sister: Mary Ann Peterson of Milwaukee, and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers: Joseph and David.

To plant a tree in memory of George Beronich as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments