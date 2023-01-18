...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 2 to 5 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation and the Red Cliff
Band.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
George Beronich, age 80, of Kenosha, passed away at his residence on Thursday, January 5th, 2023. He was born on December 7th, 1942 in Ashland, WI, to the late Emil and Ann (Munich) Beronich. He attended Benoit Grade School and Ondossagon High School in Ashland. In 1989, he retired from American Motors in Kenosha after 15 years of employment.
He is survived by his brothers: John (Joanne) Beronich of Kenosha, Emil (Marlene) Beronich of Kenosha, and Thomas Beronich of Ashland, sister: Mary Ann Peterson of Milwaukee, and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers: Joseph and David.
