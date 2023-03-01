George A. Rydberg, age 71 of Ashland, WI passed away Saturday, Feb 25, 2023 at his residence with his loving family at his side. He was born Feb 7, 1952 in Baudette, MN the son of John C. and Helen R. (O’Dell) Rydberg.

George graduated from the Proctor, MN High School, in the class of 1970. Preston, MN will really always be home in George’s heart; having spent most of his youth there. On Jan 6, 1979 he was united in marriage to Carol J. Pospychalla at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Ashland. He sailed the Great Lakes as a cook for Interlake Steamship for over 38 years, retiring in 2010.

