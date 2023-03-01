...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to three
inches.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of
the Bad River Reservation, the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation, the Red Cliff Band and the northwestern area of
the Lac du Flambeau Band.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
George A. Rydberg, age 71 of Ashland, WI passed away Saturday, Feb 25, 2023 at his residence with his loving family at his side. He was born Feb 7, 1952 in Baudette, MN the son of John C. and Helen R. (O’Dell) Rydberg.
George graduated from the Proctor, MN High School, in the class of 1970. Preston, MN will really always be home in George’s heart; having spent most of his youth there. On Jan 6, 1979 he was united in marriage to Carol J. Pospychalla at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Ashland. He sailed the Great Lakes as a cook for Interlake Steamship for over 38 years, retiring in 2010.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.