Geneva Lou Canfield McNaughton passed away November 11, 2022 at the age of 100, at home. She was healthy until her 100th year. She lived a very good life, loved and was loved by family and friends.

Geneva was a strong and smart woman, generous and devoted to her family. She was quiet and a big reader. She was a great seamstress and knitter. She also did boxes full of genealogy for both sides of her family. She was a Sunday school teacher and superintendent, formed a church library in the Presbyterian Church of Ashland WI, and served as a longtime library volunteer at the Rhinelander Library. She was the local leader in the Rhinelander area for the Ross Perot campaign. She loved bike rides, walks, cross country skiing, canoeing, and was a wonderful cook and pie baker in her younger years.

