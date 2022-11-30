...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves
3 to 6 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Oak Point
to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Geneva Lou Canfield McNaughton passed away November 11, 2022 at the age of 100, at home. She was healthy until her 100th year. She lived a very good life, loved and was loved by family and friends.
Geneva was a strong and smart woman, generous and devoted to her family. She was quiet and a big reader. She was a great seamstress and knitter. She also did boxes full of genealogy for both sides of her family. She was a Sunday school teacher and superintendent, formed a church library in the Presbyterian Church of Ashland WI, and served as a longtime library volunteer at the Rhinelander Library. She was the local leader in the Rhinelander area for the Ross Perot campaign. She loved bike rides, walks, cross country skiing, canoeing, and was a wonderful cook and pie baker in her younger years.
