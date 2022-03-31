...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 1 to 4 ft.
* WHERE...Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield
WI, Two Harbors to Duluth MN, Duluth MN to Port Wing WI and
Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZING DRIZZLE AND FLURRIES OVER NORTHEAST MINNESOTA AND
NORTHWEST WISCONSIN THIS MORNING...
Areas of freezing drizzle and snow flurries are expected through
10 AM over much of northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin.
The freezing drizzle may create slippery stretches on area roads,
elevated surfaces, and sidewalks. Use caution if traveling early
this morning and be prepared for changes in pavement conditions.
Locations in Minnesota which may experience freezing drizzle early
this morning include Cook, Orr, Ely, Grand Rapids, Hibbing,
Virginia, Biwabik, Isabella, Grand Marias, Grand Portage, Cotton,
Hill City, Floodwood, Twig, Cloquet, Duluth, Aitkin, McGregor,
Moose Lake, Hinckley, and Pine City.
In Wisconsin locations include Superior, Solon Springs, Bayfield,
Washburn, Cable, Ashland, Mellen, Hurley, Mercer, Grantsburg,
Siren, Spooner, Trego, Hayward, Park Falls, and Phillips.
Gene William Gilles, born Dec 2, 1939, age 82, son of William and Hedvig J. (Brodin) Gilles of Ashland, passed away peacefully Monday, March 28, 2022, athome.
Gene was born in Ashland, Wisconsin. He graduated from Ondossagon High School and attended County Normal Teacher’s College in Ashland earning an Associate Degree in Education. Gene married Gloria “Jeannie” LaFernier on June 16, 1962, and she cared for him through his long illness. As a carpenter most of his adult life he followed opportunity with a construction company. He moved with his wife and children to California,Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana. Gene worked in construction starting as a carpenter and retiring as a project supervisor. He also offered his skills and expertise teaching carpentry in Akron, Ohio and Odanah, Wisconsin. In addition, he stayed busy and enjoyed wallpapering and painting for friends and referred clients. He had many talents and mastered nearly anything he attempted. He was always willing to help his children with any carpentry work. Gene enjoyed nature and moved back to the Ashland area to settle in what he called the “Wildlife Channel.” Here he could watch nature and many animals through his window as he relished country living. Gene enjoyed time and gatherings withhis extensive friends and family to include playing cards and other local events. He never met a stranger and always had a joke for anyone that was within earshot. Gene was raised in the Lutheran faith.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.