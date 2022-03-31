Gene William Gilles, born Dec 2, 1939, age 82, son of William and Hedvig J. (Brodin) Gilles of Ashland, passed away peacefully Monday, March 28, 2022, athome.

Gene was born in Ashland, Wisconsin. He graduated from Ondossagon High School and attended County Normal Teacher’s College in Ashland earning an Associate Degree in Education. Gene married Gloria “Jeannie” LaFernier on June 16, 1962, and she cared for him through his long illness. As a carpenter most of his adult life he followed opportunity with a construction company. He moved with his wife and children to California,Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana. Gene worked in construction starting as a carpenter and retiring as a project supervisor. He also offered his skills and expertise teaching carpentry in Akron, Ohio and Odanah, Wisconsin. In addition, he stayed busy and enjoyed wallpapering and painting for friends and referred clients. He had many talents and mastered nearly anything he attempted. He was always willing to help his children with any carpentry work. Gene enjoyed nature and moved back to the Ashland area to settle in what he called the “Wildlife Channel.” Here he could watch nature and many animals through his window as he relished country living. Gene enjoyed time and gatherings withhis extensive friends and family to include playing cards and other local events. He never met a stranger and always had a joke for anyone that was within earshot. Gene was raised in the Lutheran faith.

