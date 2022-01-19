Gary D. Nelson, age 68 of Butternut, WI passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at his home. Gary was born on February 25, 1953 in Germany, the son of Archie and Marjorie (Holtz) Nelson.

No funeral service will be held at this time.

To plant a tree in memory of Gary Nelson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments