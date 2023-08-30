Garry A. Martin, age 79, passed away peacefully, August 27, 2023 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland, WI, with his loving wife, Marcy and other family members by his side.

Garry was born March 5, 1944 in Havre, MT, the son of Ervin and Frieda (Liedtke) Martin. He attended Harlem High School in Harlem, MT, graduating in 1962.

