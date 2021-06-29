Taste of the Farm

The gentle flavor of garlic scapes goes great with a mild fish like tilapia. (Contributed photo by Kara Berlage.)

Garlic scape season is here! In the life cycle of the garlic plant, it grows a flower on top. But instead of letting that flower bloom, it’s important to pick it when it’s still a curled bud. This forces the garlic to focus its growing energy on making a nice, big bulb, instead of growing a flower.

But don’t throw those Medusa-like scapes away. They have a lovely, light garlic flavor that works well for pesto and sauté dishes. They also keep quite well in the fridge, giving you some time to use them up. And here is a delicious way to use scapes from Chef Kara to get you started. If you don’t have access to scapes, you can use garlic cloves in the recipe too.

