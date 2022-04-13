Gail J. Helm, 85, of Ashland passed away on April 7, 2022. She was born March 19 (when the swallows came home to Capistrano), 1937 in Ashland, WI, the daughter of Bernard and Regina Riederer.

Gail was a proud graduate of DePadua High School and Northland College. On October 29, 1960, she married James Helm in Ashland, WI.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments