First let me say: I love candy. I know it’s bad for you and I know it ruins your appetite and I know it rots your teeth. I know, I know, I know. But I love it anyway. Love, love, love it. Now we’ve got that out of the way, and no one will think I’m just being manipulated by my children by what I’m going to confess: We trick-or-treat twice.
Yep. It’s my idea. The kids are happy to oblige. I know many others who also do so. I know many others who don’t. On this topic I’ve been high-fived and I’ve been lectured. But I am well aware that you can’t please everyone, so you have to please yourself. Candy does this. Mostly chocolate candy. Mostly chocolate candy with gooey caramel inside. Hey, don’t judge; there are waaay worse vices. And on Halloween, you must walk for your candy, so it’s a calorie exchange of sorts, right? How can I do this? Do I have a time machine? Oh, I think you know. Yes, because you are from here, from our little tri-town area of Bayfield, Washburn and Ashland. We get two chances. Two nights. Two full pumpkin buckets of loot, of booty, of swag. Here are your options: Washburn and Bayfield or Washburn and Ashland. Take your pick. My fam chooses Washburn and Bayfield; these are our haunts, if you will. We live smack betwixt the two. We love them both, and they happen to give out candy on two consecutive nights in October. Score! One is bright and busy and quits early, one is dark and old-fashioned and goes late. I’ll let you figure out which is which. I favor the latter over the former just as I favor Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups over Almond Joys.
