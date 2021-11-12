Apostle Friends #1.jpg

Members of the Friends of the Apostle Islands Erica Peterson (left) and Jeff Rennicke (second from right) received the Lake Superior Magazine 2021 Achievement Award. Presenting the award was Lake Superior Magazine editor Konnie LeMay, right. Also at the event was Apostle Islands National Lakeshore Superintendent Lynne Dominy, rear. 

Erica Peterson, former chairwoman of the Friends of the Apostle Islands, said donating endless hours of volunteer time to work for the improvement of the National Lakeshore was “a passion for the Islands and a gratefulness to the park to have this treasure out there.”

Peterson made the remarks Tuesday as her group received the 2021 Lake Superior Magazine Achievement Award at a fitting location, the shore of Lake Superior in Bayfield. The award comes in the same year that the park celebrates its 50th anniversary.

