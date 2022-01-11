Our corner of Wisconsin, set in the foothills of the Penokee Mountain Range, is classified as growing zone 2-3. We’ve seen frost every month of the year, and long, six-month, snowy winters are common. And yet, we persist! Fueled by a desire to be able to grow foods year-round in a manner that was not reliant on chemical fertilizers, we launched our aquaponics greenhouse in 2012. Different than hydroponics (growing plants in fertilized water), aquaponics is a water-based ecosystem that combines freshwater fish (we use Nile tilapia) with colonies of beneficial bacterial that convert fish waste into nutrients for the plants. The water than circulates to the plants, which draw up the nutrients, while the biomass of their root system filters and cleans the water before it is returned to the fish. The whole process uses 90% less water than traditional field crop farming due to less evaporation and the recirculating effect, and we produce clean, delicious, bio-secure produce and fish all year.
Tilapia, which are in the same family as bass and crappie, that are grown in a clear-water aquaponics system have a completely different taste and texture from fish you can usually find in the grocery store, and this recipe from Chef Kara offers a most delicious way to enjoy it!
