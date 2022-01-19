Age 71, of Glidden, died on Saturday January 15, 2022, at Park Manor Nursing Home. He was born on November 17, 1950, in Ashland, the son of Alvin and Cecelia (Kubley) Zach. Frank was a graduate of the Glidden High School and worked construction for a time in Milwaukee before returning to Glidden. He co-owned Zach’s Grocery Store and worked side by side with his father as a butcher. Frank and his dad also co-owned Wenzel’s Farm sausage company. He worked for Five Alarm Fire & Safety Equipment training firefighters how to use equipment such as the jaws of life. He took pride in being a past fire chief for the Glidden Volunteer Fire Department and loved following his son Timothy all around the country as his music career progressed and spending time with his family and friends
He is survived by his son Timothy (Jen) Zach of Loup City, NE, his step-daughter: Jennifer Austin, of Superior, and several stepsons, (3)grandsons: Logan, Landen, and Lukas, (2)sisters: Karen (Fred Lintelmann) Thorp of Glidden and Connie Jenista of Valrico, FL, and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Laurie Jean Zach, his niece Kristie Thorp, and his brother-in-law Roland Thorp.
