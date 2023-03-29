...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
waves 7 to 12 ft possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Western Lake Superior.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM
CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Freezing rain and light wet snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to
one tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Cass, Crow Wing, Aitkin, Carlton and
South St. Louis and Pine Counties. In Wisconsin, Douglas,
Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Bad River Reservation, the Red Cliff Band, the Fond
du Lac Band, the northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band
and the Mille Lacs Band, Big Sandy Lake, Lena Lake, Hinckley
and, East Lake areas.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 7 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Ice and slush on
roadways could impact the Friday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light wet snow is expected in the early to
mid evening hours Thursday before transitioning over to mainly
freezing rain in the late evening and overnight hours.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Frank J. Janecek, Jr. age 67 of Mellen, WI passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland, WI. Frank was born on November 18, 1955 in Ashland, the son of Frank J. and Edna V. (Andrews) Janecek, Sr.
Frank was a 1974 graduate of Ashland High School. He was a member of the Army Reserve for 24 years and retired with the rank of Staff Sergeant. Frank worked at Columbia Forest Products for many years. During his retirement he worked part time at the Mellen School and truly adored the children. He was united in marriage to Deborah L. Otto on May 1, 2002 in Las Vegas, NV. Together they would be happily married for over 20 years. Frank was a restaurant owner who loved to cook. In his younger years he played hockey and enjoyed hunting with many family members. He also loved to run and completed a grandma’s marathon. He had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren, especially his god granddaughter, Nikita.
