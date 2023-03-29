Frank J. Janecek, Jr. age 67 of Mellen, WI passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland, WI. Frank was born on November 18, 1955 in Ashland, the son of Frank J. and Edna V. (Andrews) Janecek, Sr.

Frank was a 1974 graduate of Ashland High School. He was a member of the Army Reserve for 24 years and retired with the rank of Staff Sergeant. Frank worked at Columbia Forest Products for many years. During his retirement he worked part time at the Mellen School and truly adored the children. He was united in marriage to Deborah L. Otto on May 1, 2002 in Las Vegas, NV. Together they would be happily married for over 20 years. Frank was a restaurant owner who loved to cook. In his younger years he played hockey and enjoyed hunting with many family members. He also loved to run and completed a grandma’s marathon. He had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren, especially his god granddaughter, Nikita.

