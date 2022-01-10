Four Ashland residents including two City Council members will run for the opportunity to replace Debra Lewis.
Council members Richard Pufall and Charles Ortman will square off with Matthew MacKenzie and David Mettille in a Feb. 15 primary that will narrow the field to two. Those two candidates will continue on to April’s general election, Ashland Election Specialist Sarah Szymaniak said.
