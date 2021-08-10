Four men from southern Wisconsin were injured when lightning struck nearby as they were playing on the Big Fish Golf Course off Highway B in the town of Hayward shortly before noon Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Sawyer County Chief Deputy Joe Sajdera reported that at 11:26 a.m. Tuesday, dispatchers received a 911 call reporting multiple people struck by lightning at the Big Fish Golf Course. They were reported to be on the fifth hole.

