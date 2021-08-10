...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Chequamegon Bay-
Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
Four injured in lightning strike on Hayward area golf course
Four men from southern Wisconsin were injured when lightning struck nearby as they were playing on the Big Fish Golf Course off Highway B in the town of Hayward shortly before noon Tuesday, Aug. 10.
Sawyer County Chief Deputy Joe Sajdera reported that at 11:26 a.m. Tuesday, dispatchers received a 911 call reporting multiple people struck by lightning at the Big Fish Golf Course. They were reported to be on the fifth hole.
