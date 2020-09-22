MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's attorney general announced Monday that he has selected a former Madison police chief to serve as an independent consultant for prosecutors weighing whether to file charges against the officer who shot Jacob Blake, a Black man who was left paralyzed from the waist down.

The shooting of Blake on Aug. 23 by a white Kenosha police officer made Wisconsin the epicenter of the nation's ongoing debate over police violence and racial injustice. It came three months after the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments