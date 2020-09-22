FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 4. 2020 file photo taken from Kenosha County Court video, Jacob Blake answers questions during a hearing in Kenosha, Wis. Wisconsin's attorney general planned to provide an update Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 on the investigation into the police shooting of Blake, who was shot in the back by a white police officer last month, sparking days of protests. (Kenosha County Court via AP, File)