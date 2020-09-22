FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2020, file photo, Jacob Blake's sister Letetra Widman, center, and uncle Justin Blake, left, march at a rally for Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. Wisconsin's attorney general planned to provide an update Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 on the investigation into the police shooting of Blake, a Black man who was shot in the back by a white police officer last month, sparking days of protests. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
Former Madison Police Chief Noble Wray answers a question from the media during a news conference, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Wray will serve as an independent consultant in the police-involved shooting case of Kenosha resident Jacob Blake. (Dan Truttschel/Kenosha News via AP)
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's attorney general announced Monday that he has selected a former Madison police chief to serve as an independent consultant for prosecutors weighing whether to file charges against the officer who shot Jacob Blake, a Black man who was left paralyzed from the waist down.
The shooting of Blake on Aug. 23 by a white Kenosha police officer made Wisconsin the epicenter of the nation's ongoing debate over police violence and racial injustice. It came three months after the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police.
