...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 4 to 7 ft expected.
* WHERE...South Shore of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR DOUGLAS, BAYFIELD, ASHLAND, IRON,
BURNETT, WASHBURN, SAWYER, AND PRICE COUNTIES...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Particle Pollution which will remain in effect
until 12:00 AM CDT Friday, August 27. This advisory affects people in
Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer, and
Price counties.
Smoke from the Greenwood fire in northeast Minnesota and fires in
Ontario's Quetico Provincial Park is currently impacting northern
Wisconsin and is expected to slowly spread east-southeast today.
Elevated fine particulate matter (PM2.5) concentrations are
anticipated to result in air quality index (AQI) values in the
UNHEALTHY level through the morning and early afternoon. Sensitive
groups, including children, elderly people, and individuals with
respiratory and cardiac problems, should avoid all strenuous outdoor
activities. All others should avoid prolonged strenuous outdoor
activities.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
In this July 28, 2017 file photo, then - White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus walks to boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. A Republican-ordered investigation into Wisconsin's 2020 election could cost taxpayers at least $680,000, more than nine times the original cost of contracts signed earlier this summer, according to Reince Priebus, the former state and national head of the Republican Party. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci File)
MADISON — A Republican-ordered investigation into Wisconsin's 2020 election could cost taxpayers at least $680,000, more than nine times the original cost of contracts signed earlier this summer, according to Reince Priebus, the former state and national head of the Republican Party.
Priebus revealed details about the expanded cost of the probe during an appearance on a podcast hosted by Steve Bannon, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump. Priebus briefly served as Trump's chief of staff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.