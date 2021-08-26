Election 2020 Audits Wisconsin

In this July 28, 2017 file photo, then - White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus walks to boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. A Republican-ordered investigation into Wisconsin's 2020 election could cost taxpayers at least $680,000, more than nine times the original cost of contracts signed earlier this summer, according to Reince Priebus, the former state and national head of the Republican Party. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci File)

 Evan Vucci

MADISON — A Republican-ordered investigation into Wisconsin's 2020 election could cost taxpayers at least $680,000, more than nine times the original cost of contracts signed earlier this summer, according to Reince Priebus, the former state and national head of the Republican Party.

Priebus revealed details about the expanded cost of the probe during an appearance on a podcast hosted by Steve Bannon, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump. Priebus briefly served as Trump's chief of staff.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments