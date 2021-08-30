Former Ashland Oredockers Jake Moe and Justin Miller will be playing for the Central Lakes College Raiders football team this season. Both listed as freshman, Moe is a wide receiver and Miller is a running back. Located in Brainerd, Minn., Central Lakes’ season began Saturday against Itasca Community College.
