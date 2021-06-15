DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A former NFL player and University of Wisconsin football star is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a young girl.

Thomas Allen Burke, 44, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct in St. Louis County, Minnesota. According to a criminal complaint, the child told her mother in February that Burke had assaulted her on numerous occasions.

