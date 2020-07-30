FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2012 file photo, former presidential candidate Herman Cain addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington. Cain has died after battling the coronavirus. A post on Cain's Twitter account on Thursday, July 30, 2020 announced the death. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
ATLANTA (AP) — Herman Cain, former Republican presidential candidate and former CEO of a major pizza chain who went on to become an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, has died of complications from the coronavirus. He was 74.
A post on Cain’s Twitter account on Thursday announced the death. Cain had been ill with the virus for several weeks. It’s not clear when or where he was infected, but he was hospitalized less than two weeks after attending Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in June. Cain had been co-chair of Black Voices for Trump.
