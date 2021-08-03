Porter

St. Norbert’s College junior Porter Beilfuss, an Ashland native and 2018 Ashland High School graduate, was named to the 2021 All-Midwest Conference team.

Beilfuss finished 4-3 in singles play and 3-3 in doubles play; he was 3-2 at No. 3 singles and 1-1 at No. 4 singles. In doubles action, Beilfuss was 2-2 at No. 3 doubles with Thomas Lokken, 1-0 at No. 3 doubles with Josh Brown and 0-1 at No. 2 doubles with David Vandenberg.

