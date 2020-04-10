campgrounds closed

Canthook Lake lies serene in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest near Delta. The lake was the epicenter of the Rainbow Family Gathering in July that drew thousands to the area, but people will no longer be able to congregate in such great numbers as the U.S. Forest Service will limit groups to 10 people or fewer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

The U.S. Forest Service will delay the opening of all recreation sites and not allow camping or campfires until further notice in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

