Ashland, Mellen, South Shore and Washburn football teams will see their seasons close as state playoffs begin on Oct.22. Lakeland-East conference champion Northwood/Solon Springs (7-3 overall) moves on to the state playoffs for 8-man football, while Great Northern Conference champion Mosinee (9-1), second place Rhinelander (8-1), and third place Medford (5-4) advance in 11-man.

Ashland is part of the Great Northern Conference, Washburn is in the Lakeland-East, while Mellen and South Shore competed as independents during the 2021 season.

