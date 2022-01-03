Gymnastics brief

The Ashland Oredockers gymnastics team took second place among seven teams at the Snowflake Invitational in Rhinelander on Dec. 29. Placing first for the 'Dockers were Tessa McFarlane with the top all-around performance, Jaycee Erickson on the uneven bars, and Catie McPherson on the floor exercise. (Contributed photo)

