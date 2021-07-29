Former Washburn resident Joe Maassen (right) of Madison presented a flag flown over the U.S. Capital to Bayfield County Circuit Court Judge John Anderson at the Tony Woiak History Festival in Washburn July 24. The flag was flown in honor of Washburn’s only resident to have served in the U. S. Congress, Hubert H. Peavey, and will be permanently displayed at the Bayfield County Courthouse in Washburn.
Information provided by Washburn Heritage Association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.