Former Washburn resident Joe Maassen (right) of Madison presented a flag flown over the U.S. Capital to Bayfield County Circuit Court Judge John Anderson at the Tony Woiak History Festival in Washburn July 24. The flag was flown in honor of Washburn’s only resident to have served in the U. S. Congress, Hubert H. Peavey, and will be permanently displayed at the Bayfield County Courthouse in Washburn.

