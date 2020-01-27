AHS Hockey

Ashland senior Jack Miller skates during a boys hockey game against Lakeland in this file photo from Jan. 9.

 JAKE BROWN/FILE PHOTO

IRONWOOD, Mich. — The Kingsford Flivvers skated to a 3-0 victory over the Ashland Oredockers in a boys hockey game Saturday in Ironwood, Mich.

Trey Bociek scored a brace and Daunte Fortner added the other goal in the win for the Flivvers.

