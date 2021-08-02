...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR DOUGLAS, BAYFIELD, ASHLAND, IRON,
BURNETT, WASHBURN, SAWYER, AND PRICE COUNTIES...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality
Advisory for Particle Pollution which will remain in effect until
12:00 PM CDT Tuesday, August 3. This advisory affects people in
Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer, and
Price counties.
Smoke from wildfire activity in Canada is currently impacting northwestern
Wisconsin counties and is anticipated to slowly spread east-
southeast today into Tuesday morning. Elevated fine particulate
matter (PM2.5) concentrations are anticipated to result in air
quality index (AQI) values in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level over this period. Sensitive groups include children, elderly
people, individuals with respiratory and cardiac problems, and anyone
engaged in strenuous outdoor activities for a prolonged period of
time.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
Jeff and Patti Rouse with the first fish of this year’s excursion. (Contributed photo)
So I am in sixth grade at Poynette Middle School and so is Patti Shaw. We are in the same homeroom through our senior year and every year we sit next to each other, and we always laughed and had a blast.
This week’s column is mixed up with past and present as I returned to Algoma to fish for salmon with Patti and Jeff Rouse and hang out at their vacation home in Algoma, just like I did 20 years ago for the first time.
