Walters1

Jeff and Patti Rouse with the first fish of this year’s excursion. (Contributed photo)

So I am in sixth grade at Poynette Middle School and so is Patti Shaw. We are in the same homeroom through our senior year and every year we sit next to each other, and we always laughed and had a blast.

This week’s column is mixed up with past and present as I returned to Algoma to fish for salmon with Patti and Jeff Rouse and hang out at their vacation home in Algoma, just like I did 20 years ago for the first time.

Walters2

The Rouses now fish out of Algoma in a 20-foot Alumaweld with downriggers for deep-water salmon. (Contributed photo)

