Fishing pond #1.JPG

Residents of Ashland Health Services try to lure some brook trout at the nursing home Thursday. The Ashland Fire Department lent the tank for the fish and provided lake water for more than two dozen trout, donated by the Iron River National Fish hatchery, to swim in. Rick Olivo/Staff Photo

Ashland Health Services Activity Director Beth Kurtz is always looking for engaging activities to keep the residents of the nursing home active and enjoying life.

So when the facility’s executive director, Tammy Kurtz, told her about a fishing pond that had been set up for residents of another facility that she had seen on Facebook, both were was hooked.

Fishing Pond #4 - Tammy Kurtz.JPG

Tammy Kurtz
Fishing pond #3 - Annette Brown .JPG

Brown
Fishing Pond #2 .JPG

Ashland Health Services resident Tim Pralle tries his hand at some of the trout at the fishing pond. The event was made possible by community donations, including the use of fishing rods from the Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center. Rick Olivo/Staff Photo
Fishing Pond #5 - Beth Kurtz.JPG

Beth Kurtz

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments