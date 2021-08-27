...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Waves 1 to 4 ft.
* WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Chequamegon Bay-
Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Residents of Ashland Health Services try to lure some brook trout at the nursing home Thursday. The Ashland Fire Department lent the tank for the fish and provided lake water for more than two dozen trout, donated by the Iron River National Fish hatchery, to swim in. Rick Olivo/Staff Photo
Ashland Health Services resident Tim Pralle tries his hand at some of the trout at the fishing pond. The event was made possible by community donations, including the use of fishing rods from the Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center. Rick Olivo/Staff Photo
