Ice fishing

Joshua James of Ashland patiently waits for a fish to bite in his shack on Lake Superior Sunday. James said he had caught a few fish throughout the day, but released them all. Ice near shore on the bay now is thick enough to support people in most places, but authorities urge extreme caution on early ice. (Tom Stankard/Staff photo)

