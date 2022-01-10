Oredockers basketball

The Ashland boys basketball team got its first-ever win in the Heart O’ North Conference with a come-from-behind, 48-47 home victory over the Cumberland Beavers. Down 19-2 at one point, the Oredockers switched to a stingy 3-2 zone to shut down the Beavers’ potent inside game, eventually taking the lead with less than two minutes to play. This is the ‘Dockers first season in the conference. (Contributed photo)

