Alayna Sonnesyn raises her arms as she wins the 2021 Slumberland American Birkebeiner 45-kilometer women's skate race Saturday, Feb. 27.

 James Netz, American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation

With temps hovering around the freezing mark, Saturday morning’s race course was fast and the competition hot in the 47th Slumberland American Birkebeiner, as an all-American field of skiers competed for the 45-kilometer Birkie skate championship and 26-kilometer Kortelopet title.

 In this unique year, the annual Birkie ski race was completely modified from the traditional point to point race from the Birkie trailhead near Cable to downtown Hayward.

