...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Iron, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac
Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Alayna Sonnesyn raises her arms as she wins the 2021 Slumberland American Birkebeiner 45-kilometer women's skate race Saturday, Feb. 27.
With temps hovering around the freezing mark, Saturday morning’s race course was fast and the competition hot in the 47th Slumberland American Birkebeiner, as an all-American field of skiers competed for the 45-kilometer Birkie skate championship and 26-kilometer Kortelopet title.
In this unique year, the annual Birkie ski race was completely modified from the traditional point to point race from the Birkie trailhead near Cable to downtown Hayward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.