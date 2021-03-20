Firefighters from the Department of Natural Resources and Washburn Fire Department battled a brush fire Saturday along Highway 13. The fire extended a couple of hundred yards along the highway and spread into nearby woods, where a DNR caterpillar was used to clear firebreaks as crews sprayed water and tamped out the flames. Fire crews warned that this is the most dangerous time of the year for brush fires with spring's typically high winds, dry air and the abundance of dead grass, weeds and downed wood just waiting for a cigarette or campfire ember to spark it.
