Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts possible in northern Iron County. The precipitation may start out as a wintry mix before switching to snow. * WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Iron, Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&