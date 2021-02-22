Fatal fire

Two children lost their lives in a house fire on Semrad Drive in the town of Minong on Saturday morning.

 JULIE HUSTVET

TOWN OF MINONG– Two children died in a house fire in the town of Minong early Saturday morning, Feb. 20.

A caller reported the fire at 4:47 a.m. at W6901 Semrad Drive and said two people were still in the house and unable to get out. Two people had been able to escape the burning home but Phoebe and Thacher DenHartog were trapped inside.

