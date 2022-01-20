AHS hockey

(Contributed photo)

Back on its home ice, the Ashland Oredockers hockey team took the first two of four games the ‘Dockers play this week with a 6-2 victory over Chequamegon and a 7-4 win over Tomahawk. The team hosts Ely Friday at 5:30 p.m., then Mora Saturday at 2 p.m. After starting the season with five losses in its first six games, Ashland’s record now rests at 6-8 with 10 games remaining.

