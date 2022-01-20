Back on its home ice, the Ashland Oredockers hockey team took the first two of four games the ‘Dockers play this week with a 6-2 victory over Chequamegon and a 7-4 win over Tomahawk. The team hosts Ely Friday at 5:30 p.m., then Mora Saturday at 2 p.m. After starting the season with five losses in its first six games, Ashland’s record now rests at 6-8 with 10 games remaining.
(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.