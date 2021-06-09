AustinColumn

In recent years, riding on gravel roads instead of pavement has become a way for riders to get around traffic. On my Sunday ride, I saw two trucks and a UTV. (Contributed photo)

In addition to its extensive network of singletrack, CAMBA has a bunch of gravel routes mostly on the unpaved roads of the Chequamegon Nicolet National Forest (the exception would be generally short sections of pavement as inevitable connectors). There is a group in the Hayward/Cable/Clam Lake/Delta/Drummond area that is quite extensive, and also a few routes in the area just west of Washburn. (For more details on the routes go to cambatrails.org)

One of the routes near Washburn is called Fire on the Mountain. It was hot this past weekend (not that you need me to tell you that) but I wanted to get out and stretch my legs and generally as long as you have air moving over you — as you do when you're riding — the heat isn't all that bad...really.

