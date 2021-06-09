In addition to its extensive network of singletrack, CAMBA has a bunch of gravel routes mostly on the unpaved roads of the Chequamegon Nicolet National Forest (the exception would be generally short sections of pavement as inevitable connectors). There is a group in the Hayward/Cable/Clam Lake/Delta/Drummond area that is quite extensive, and also a few routes in the area just west of Washburn. (For more details on the routes go to cambatrails.org)
One of the routes near Washburn is called Fire on the Mountain. It was hot this past weekend (not that you need me to tell you that) but I wanted to get out and stretch my legs and generally as long as you have air moving over you — as you do when you're riding — the heat isn't all that bad...really.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.