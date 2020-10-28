Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden answers a question as President Donald Trump listens during the second and final presidential debate Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump by 5 points among likely voters in Wisconsin, according to the final Marquette University Law School poll of the 2020 presidential election cycle.
Forty-eight percent of those surveyed said they support Biden, compared to 43% for Trump. Two percent of voters said they plan to support Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen, and 8% said they are still undecided, plan to vote for a candidate not named in the poll, or refused to answer.
