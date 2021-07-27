So many ways to enjoy music! One can listen, play, sing and even create music, according to retired music teacher Rusty Wulff. For Fe University he has developed the class, How to “Do Music,” to be held Mondays, Aug. 9, 16, 23, 30 from 3-5 p.m. at a Mercer location to be determined.
The class is designed to give the adult beginning or inexperienced musician a deeper appreciation of music by providing opportunities to engage with music involving listening, learning and playing. In the first three sessions students will learn about rhythm and melody through African drumming and guitar. The response of the students will determine whether the final session will be continued playing, listening or whatever participants would like to pursue.
