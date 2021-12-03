Small towns — you gotta love ‘em. Only in a small town can you call an office in the next small town over and when they verify your address you end up learning all about the origin of the road you live on. I suppose that can and does happen in the big city, too, but the odds are considerably lower. I learned the name of a grandmother to the woman on the phone in an Ashland office, a grandmother whose maiden name was my road’s name, one and the same. Alty Mae McCulloch. The road was named after the family, and here I was, chatting with a member. This person on the phone in the office in the next town over, who incidentally told me to have a beautiful day at call’s end, not just a good one, painted a lovely image in my mind — a pretty day on the farm by the woods near the lake, and ‘round a curve of road where she visited her grandmother when she was young. The house is no longer there, but resides clearly in the granddaughter’s mind and sends her back to when she was a little girl. I could hear her smile on the other end of the line. The power of words, of family names, of memory, of listening, of telling. That power is great. What are we here on earth, truly and eventually, other than the sum of what others remember and hold in their hearts?
That house no longer stands, but she sees it, plain as day, in her memory. She feels it as if it is there, tall and safe in a field under the moon. They say something lives on only as long as those who remember it. We are all living history, are we not? Here and gone and what we leave is the sights and sounds and feelings of our existence imprinted on another’s brain and heart. I will tell my children tonight at the dinner table the improbable story of accidentally speaking with a little girl who played just down the road many years ago, just like them. Played in the long-ago sunshine as they do now. Played in her grandmother’s yard where we now ski cross country in wintertime, skipped on the road we walk now beneath bright fall trees and bike along on our way to the beach in the summer sun. Connection. Empathy. Comfort. Understanding. All these stories make up an invisible net of self — a self existing with others and the history and the beauty of other lives lived. There were people long ago. There will be people when we are gone. It’s not just about us. And it’s all about us, too. We are a link, a pretty button on a long thread of a crude and lovely necklace of years. We are all part of something greater than ourselves; that knowledge is a wonderful thing. It brings humility and understanding to a child, to a young adult, to an old woman and perhaps also to a city, a country, a world, even. It tells us a story that is not just about us, but about who came before. It reminds us others will come after. It casts us as part of that intricate and never-ending play and gives us a feeling of community, of belonging.
