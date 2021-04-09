...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 to 2 NM.
* WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Chequamegon Bay-
Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Federal appeals court sides with Evers over press access
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal appeals court ruled Friday that Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers can exclude members of a conservative think tank from attending press briefings and keep them off his email list sent to other reporters, upholding a ruling from a lower court.
The MacIver Institute for Public Policy filed the lawsuit in 2019 alleging that Evers violated its staffers' constitutional rights to free speech, freedom of the press and equal access.
